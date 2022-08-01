Anderson County Animal Shelter to close for 2 week due to parvovirus case

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Animal Shelter will be closed for the next two weeks due to a parvovirus case confirmed by a veterinarian, according to a social media post.

The parvovirus case was presented during the intake of an animal and later confirmed by a veterinarian. A spokesperson said that since they have a small facility, they do not have a quarantine area available; therefore, the doors will be closed until Aug. 15.

“While we recognize the hardship closing the facility will be for the public, we recognize a potential larger problem for a healthy facility,” the social media post read. “We will continue to monitor the health of our population and have added additional protocols as recommended.”

In the meantime, staff will be caring for all animals at the facility. Employees will also be handling phone calls and talking to those interested in adoption through the process to make arrangements once the facility is reopened.

“We hope you will join us in thinking positive thoughts for the health of our animals,” a spokesperson said.

Canine parvovirus is a highly contagious disease that can spread among all dogs, but unvaccinated dogs and puppies under four months are at the most risk. The virus affects dogs’ gastrointestinal tracts and can be spread through direct contact or contact with contaminated feces, environments or people, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Side effects include lethargy, loss of appetite, abdominal pain and bloating, fever or low body temperature, vomiting, and severe, often bloody, diarrhea, the AVMA said.

Another post on the animal shelter’s site shared that it was in need of new litter boxes, dog bowls, collars, and medicine. The Amazon wishlist for the shelter can be found here.

