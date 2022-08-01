Batches of rain and storms move through at times to start the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are tracking more batches of rain and storms at times today through Tuesday morning. The week ahead at least comes with more lulls in the rain and storms, with some days seeing those scattered downpours again.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with scattered rain and storms returning for the morning commute. Reminder, some schools return today, adding to the traffic, with Blount, Cocke, Hamblen, Hancock, and McMinn Counties back to school today. We’re starting the day around 72 degrees.

We’re looking at a 60% coverage of our area in rain and storms late morning through the early afternoon, then it steps down to widely scattered to spotty late afternoon to evening. We’re topping out around 82 degrees today.

Another batch of rain and storms moves in from the northwest in the middle of the night and lingering into the morning hours, with a low of 71 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Tuesday morning scattered rain and storms become spotty midday, then we’ll see more breaks in the clouds with a stray shower or storm possible in the afternoon. The high bounces back to 90 degrees.

Rain chances are at least more up and down throughout the week and into next week. Spotty storms are possible Wednesday, with a high of 90 degrees. Then scattered storms return Thursday, with a high of 89 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, A few storms develop at times Friday through the weekend. The coverage is a little better Friday afternoon and Sunday afternoon, with highs still in the upper 80s to low 90s.

