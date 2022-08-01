Blount Co. caregiver indicted, charged with rape of disabled individual

By Paige Hill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County caregiver raped a developmentally disabled person in his care earlier this year, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In March, TBI special agents received information from the Knoxville Police Department which sparked an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving an employee of a home caregiver service in Knox County, a release said.

The investigation revealed that between January 2022 and March 2022, Isaac Albright, 21, sexually assaulted a developmentally disabled individual in his care.

A Knox County grand jury returned an indictment charging Albright with rape last week, officials said.

On Monday, Aug. 1, Albright was arrested and booked into the Knox County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

