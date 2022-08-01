Budweiser Clydesdales to return to East Tenn. for 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will return to East Tennessee for the September 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show.

The Clydesdales will be making two appearances at McGhee Tyson Airport for the Smoky Mountain Air Show, which is sponsored by DENSO, on Sept. 10 and 11.

The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the red beer wagon to kick off festivities for both mornings of the air show.

“The Smoky Mountain Air Show would not be possible without the support of corporate sponsors like Eagle Distributing,” said Patrick Wilson, President of the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority. “We are expecting a full day of air show entertainment that will kick off with the world-renowned Clydesdales as part of our opening ceremonies. From jets streaking across the sky to the impressive Clydesdales performing on the ground below, the Smoky Mountain Air Show will have something for everyone.”

Those interested in attending are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic and ensure they get to see the famous horses. Parking areas will open at 7 a.m., and the event gates open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11.

While the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show is free, parking passes and premium tickets are on sale here. The Smoky Mountain Air Show lineup for the show has been announced. Joining the Blue Angels will be the elite flight demonstrations squadron of the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Army Parachute team, known as the Golden Knights.

A spokesperson told WVLT News that the Budweiser Clydesdales would make several other appearances in East Tennessee during their visit. Times and dates are expected to be announced this week.

The Budweiser Clydesdales chosen must meet several requirements, including being at least three years of age, standing approximately 18 hands at the shoulder, weighing an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, having four white legs, and a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail, a spokesperson said. A Dalmatian also travels with each hitch.

Here are photos from the group’s holiday visit to the area:

