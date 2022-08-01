Downpours and storms possible early Tuesday morning before drier trend sets up

Meteorologist Paige Noel says we’ll get on a drier trend with hot temperatures returning as well.
Early scattered rain and storms Tuesday
Early scattered rain and storms Tuesday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another round of downpours and storms arrive early Tuesday morning, but rain chances become more spotty and we’ll get on a drier trend with hot temperatures.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to receive messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Another batch of rain and storms moves in from the northwest in the middle of the night and lingering into the morning hours, with a low of 71 degrees. Those storms could be a little noisy especially up towards southeastern Kentucky and the Plateau.

The Tuesday morning scattered rain and storms become spotty midday, then we’ll see more breaks in the clouds with a stray shower or storm possible in the afternoon. The high bounces back to 90 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances are at least more up and down throughout the week and into next week. Spotty storms are possible Wednesday, with a high of 90 degrees. Then scattered storms return Thursday, with a high of 89 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, A few storms develop at times Friday through the weekend. The coverage is a little better Friday afternoon and Sunday afternoon, with highs still in the upper 80s to low 90s. That humidity looks to stay high as well, so expect it to feel multiple degrees warmer at times.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee grocery tax suspension begins Monday
Mascot mine collapse
East Tennessee family has 150-foot sinkhole in yard
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo
Imagen ilustrativa
Autistic boy, 6, found wandering alone in Knoxville, police say
Woman found dead under Anakeesta chairlift, witness says she fell
Anakeesta death ruled apparent suicide, state investigation continues

Latest News

The First Alert Weather team is monitoring any isolated high water issues from downpours in...
Batches of rain and storms move through at times to start the week
Batches of rain and storms move through at times to start the week
Batches of rain and storms move through at times to start the week
The First Alert Weather team is monitoring any isolated high water issues from downpours in...
Batches of rain and storms move through at times to start the week
Scattered rain and storms Monday
Scattered rain and storms Monday before drier trend sets up.