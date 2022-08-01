Downpours and storms possible early Tuesday morning before drier trend sets up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another round of downpours and storms arrive early Tuesday morning, but rain chances become more spotty and we’ll get on a drier trend with hot temperatures.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Another batch of rain and storms moves in from the northwest in the middle of the night and lingering into the morning hours, with a low of 71 degrees. Those storms could be a little noisy especially up towards southeastern Kentucky and the Plateau.

The Tuesday morning scattered rain and storms become spotty midday, then we’ll see more breaks in the clouds with a stray shower or storm possible in the afternoon. The high bounces back to 90 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances are at least more up and down throughout the week and into next week. Spotty storms are possible Wednesday, with a high of 90 degrees. Then scattered storms return Thursday, with a high of 89 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, A few storms develop at times Friday through the weekend. The coverage is a little better Friday afternoon and Sunday afternoon, with highs still in the upper 80s to low 90s. That humidity looks to stay high as well, so expect it to feel multiple degrees warmer at times.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

