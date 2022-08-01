Knoxville gas prices more than $0.20 more per gallon than state average, AAA says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It might be worth taking a trip outside of Knoxville for cheaper gas, according to data from AAA.

AAA’s website states that, as of Monday, the average price of regular gas in Tennessee is $3.78 a gallon. The Knoxville average for the same gallon is $0.20 more at $3.99, almost $4.00.

Prices have been steadily falling nationwide for more than a month. AAA states that gas has been getting cheaper for seven weeks in a row, but they are still higher than the average a year ago, which was $2.87 in Knoxville.

The good news? Gas prices should continue to fall as we make our way out of the summer travel season, according to experts who spoke with WVLT News.

Megan Cooper, a spokesperson for AAA, said she thinks the prices will continue to follow the downward trend, but that can all change because we are currently in hurricane season.

“The market conditions right now are really putting that downward pressure on our gas prices, at least in the short term. It’s likely that we’re gonna continue to see those breaks at the pump. So if there is a threat to that Gulf Coast Region or a Hurricane does hit that region, that can cause an increase in gas prices. So that’s one of those wild cards,” Cooper said.

Knoxville currently tops all the metro areas in Tennessee for gas, however, according to AAA’s data.

