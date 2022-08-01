Knoxville police to no longer respond to certain non-injury crashes, chief says

Officers will no longer respond to some wrecks, KPD Chief Paul Noel said.
(Knoxville Police Department)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Beginning Sept. 1, Knoxville Police Department officers will no longer be responding to some non-injury crashes, Chief Paul Noel announced Monday morning.

Officers will no longer respond to minor, non-injury crashes unless a car is disabled in the road and needs a tow truck to move it, Noel said. This new policy is similar to one the department implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Minor, non-injury crashes occupy a lot of our officers’ time and minimize our ability to respond more quickly to higher priority calls or conduct proactive traffic enforcement initiatives to actually prevent serious crashes from happening,” Noel said. “We want to recapture that time so that we can focus our efforts on being visible in city neighborhoods and addressing violent crime.”

According to Noel, crash data revealed that officers cumulatively spend around 24 hours a day working minor, non-injury crashes.

Officers are also going to continue to report to crashes involving injuries, deaths, suspected intoxicated drivers, unlicensed or uninsured drivers, disabled vehicles or crashes that involve an uncooperative party.

“This is really a minor change to our operations so that we can focus more narrowly on what is essential to our core mission as a department,” Noel said. “This is also just a small piece of a larger strategic vision. We are taking a close look at how, when and where officers are deployed so that we can more effectively address higher priority public safety issues and concerns.”

Instead, Noel suggested that drivers involved in a crash instead move their cars to a safe location, exchange information, take pictures and file a report with the state.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee grocery tax suspension begins Monday
Mascot mine collapse
East Tennessee family has 150-foot sinkhole in yard
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo
Imagen ilustrativa
Autistic boy, 6, found wandering alone in Knoxville, police say
Monitoring flooding risk Sunday
First Alert Weather Day Sunday as we monitor the risk for flooding

Latest News

The First Alert Weather team is monitoring any isolated high water issues from downpours in...
Batches of rain and storms move through at times to start the week
Ober Gatlinburg Tram
Florida family files $1M lawsuit against Ober Gatlinburg after child falls from rock wall, docs say
Charlie Wayne Bowen
Anderson County man at center of Silver Alert found safe out-of-state
Catch up Quick: Your headlines from 8/1 in 8 minutes or less
Catch up Quick: Your headlines from 8/1 in 8 minutes or less