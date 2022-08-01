Manhunt underway to find Sevierville man accused of raping child

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday marked day three into a search for Edgar Leonel Sanchez Rosales, who is accused of raping an 11-year-old child in Sevier County. The Sevierville Police Department and Stacey Payne, an official with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, are on the hunt for any clues that will lead to his arrest.

“We need to get this individual off of our streets as soon as possible,” said Payne. “Until he’s in custody, we need information.”

Rosales is currently one of 25 fugitives on Crime stoppers’ wanted suspects list. The suspects’ charges range from theft and assault to murder.

“Sometimes they will stay right here, they’ll just kind of you know, I hate to use the word hunker down, but they do they tend to find where they’re safe or they feel safe and hide out. Other times they do head out to another community where they may have contacts as well,” Payne said.

Crime Stoppers had a high turnover rate in July. With community tips, officers across the region were able to make at least one arrest a day for a week straight.

Have information about a crime? Submit your anonymous tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.