Metro Nashville Police searching for 75-year-old man with dementia


Photo of Ron Clay
Photo of Ron Clay(Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department are searching for a man who walked away from a senior living facility on Sunday.

Ron Clay, 75, left the facility on Sam Boney Drive in South Nashville. Officials say he suffers from dementia and was last seen wearing a long sleeve red flannel shirt and jeans.

If anyone sees Clay, they should call MNPD at 615-862-8600.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mascot mine collapse
East Tennessee family has 150-foot sinkhole in yard
Tennessee grocery tax suspension begins Monday
Woman found dead under Anakeesta chairlift, witness says she fell
Anakeesta death ruled apparent suicide, state investigation continues
Monitoring flooding risk Sunday
First Alert Weather Day Sunday as we monitor the risk for flooding
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo

Latest News

Heavy rain possible through tonight
First Alert Weather Day continues as we monitor the flooding risk throughout the night
Townsend Prayer day
Townsend community prays for school system before school starts
Charlie Wayne Bowen
Silver Alert issued for Anderson County man last seen in Knoxville
Imagen ilustrativa
Autistic boy, 6, found wandering alone in Knoxville, police say