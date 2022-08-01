Silver Alert issued for Anderson County man last seen in Knoxville

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for Charlie Wayne Bowen, 81, on Sunday night.
Charlie Wayne Bowen
Charlie Wayne Bowen(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bowen is a white man with blue eyes and gray hair. He is approximately 5′6″ and 150 lbs. ACSO officials said he might be wearing khaki pants and a red shirt. Officials said he was discovered missing around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

ACSO officials said to be on the lookout for Bowen’s truck, a 2009 Dodge Ram with a silver diamond plate toolbox in the truck’s bed. His vehicle was last seen in Knoxville on Summit Hill Drive and Walnut Street.

Bowen has a medical condition that might affect his ability to return home safely, a report stated.

If you see Bowen or know where he might be, call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office or Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

