Silver Alert issued for Anderson County man last seen in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for Charlie Wayne Bowen, 81, on Sunday night.
Bowen is a white man with blue eyes and gray hair. He is approximately 5′6″ and 150 lbs. ACSO officials said he might be wearing khaki pants and a red shirt. Officials said he was discovered missing around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
ACSO officials said to be on the lookout for Bowen’s truck, a 2009 Dodge Ram with a silver diamond plate toolbox in the truck’s bed. His vehicle was last seen in Knoxville on Summit Hill Drive and Walnut Street.
Bowen has a medical condition that might affect his ability to return home safely, a report stated.
If you see Bowen or know where he might be, call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office or Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
