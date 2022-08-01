Silver Alert issued for Anderson County man last seen in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for Charlie Wayne Bowen, 81, on Sunday night.

Bowen is a white man with blue eyes and gray hair. He is approximately 5′6″ and 150 lbs. ACSO officials said he might be wearing khaki pants and a red shirt. Officials said he was discovered missing around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

ACSO officials said to be on the lookout for Bowen’s truck, a 2009 Dodge Ram with a silver diamond plate toolbox in the truck’s bed. His vehicle was last seen in Knoxville on Summit Hill Drive and Walnut Street.

Bowen has a medical condition that might affect his ability to return home safely, a report stated.

If you see Bowen or know where he might be, call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office or Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Charlie’s truck was seen in the area of Summit Hill Drive and Walnut Street in Knoxville around 4:18 PM EST July 31st.



Charlie has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

Please call 865-457-2412. Or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/WaWt9XQrUj — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.