Tennessee Vols versus Butler Bulldogs in first game in 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis bracket was announced on Monday, and the Tennessee Vols will open the tournament in a game against the Butler Bulldogs, University of Tennessee Athletics stated.

The game is set for Nov. 23 at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island, Bahamas.

The winner of that game will face off against the champion of the game between Bringham Young University and Southern California scheduled for the same day. The losers of Nov. 23′s games will play against each other on Nov. 24.

Our Vols last went head-to-head with Butler in the first season of Rick Barnes’ tenure, a 94-86 win by the no. 18 Bulldogs in Indianapolis.

Across all time, the Tennessee basketball team is 2-3 against the Bulldogs with wins coming from the game in Knoxville on Dec. 14, 2014, and another overtime game in the 2008 NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32.

Eight teams are all seeking victory in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Butler, BYU, Dayton, Kansas, North Carolina State, Southern California, Tennessee and Wisconsin are all hoping to the team on top.

Each team is guaranteed to play three games at the tournament.

