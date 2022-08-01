Woman accused of scamming good samaritans with 15-month-old infant


GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who used her child to scam people were arrested Friday.

Stewart County Sheriff said 31-year-old Shelecia Craig was arrested after running a scam where she would pull over on the side of the road and pretend to be out of gas. Allegedly playing on good samaritans, she would take out a gas can and her 15-month-old child and pretend to start walking to find a gas station.

Officials said it did not take long for concerned citizens to stop and help Craig. People who would stop would not only get her gas but also give her cash. Some people would follow her to a gas station and fill her car up; others would give her money. Then, when Craig was done running this scam, she would drive to another location, pretend to be out of gas, and start the hustle again.

Police said her vehicle had dozens of receipts from Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee upon the search.

Stewart County Sheriff K-9 Deputy Aaron Page made contact with her on Highway 79 near the ball fields and found her driving on a revoked license and having a theft warrant from Montgomery County.

Craig was charged with criminal impersonation for giving a false name. Other charges are pending at this time.

The child was reportedly taken into child services and turned over to relatives.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee grocery tax suspension begins Monday
Mascot mine collapse
East Tennessee family has 150-foot sinkhole in yard
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo
Imagen ilustrativa
Autistic boy, 6, found wandering alone in Knoxville, police say
Woman found dead under Anakeesta chairlift, witness says she fell
Anakeesta death ruled apparent suicide, state investigation continues

Latest News

When Shagri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding (STAR) founder and Executive Director Lynn Petr...
Anything is Possible 2012: Lynn Petr
Bear being pet in Gatlinburg
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
Around 1,500 black bears live in the Appalachian Mountains area in East Tennessee and North...
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
Someone pumping gas
Knoxville gas prices more than $0.20 more per gallon than state average, AAA says