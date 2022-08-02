30 Days 30 Vols

The Vols kickoff their season on September 1 against Ball State
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s football time in Tennessee, and the countdown to Tennessee’s return to Neyland Stadium is on! The Vols are set to open the 2022-23 season on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Ball State.

30 - Jeremy Banks

Jeremy Banks
Jeremy Banks(Tennessee Athletics)

Cordova, Tennessee native and converted running back Jeremy Banks is set to tackle his redshirt season on Rocky Top. The veteran linebacker is known for his speed, telling WVLT Sports that Coach Heupel tells him “everyday at practice” to slow down a bit.

When he’s not on the field, Banks likes to hunt and fish, he said. He’s also a movie fan, with Rudy and The Blindside making his list of favorites.

Banks is also a star player- holding the title as the Vols’ first player with 100-plus tackles since 2015.

