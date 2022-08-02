Arizona man pokes fun at political signs by putting up signs of his own

Chandler resident Tyler Watson says he has no interest in politics, but is poking fun by having a political sign of his own.
By Jason Barry and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Some political signs have photos. Others have catchy slogans with big, bold promises. However, there’s one sign in Chandler that is a bit more subtle.

Tyler Watson doesn’t want your vote; he’s just crossing his arms like the sign says. The 25-year-old has no interest in politics but decided to put up a sign of his own. “I was thinking about what a politician’s sign would look like,” said Watson.

Watson is like many Arizonans who are tired of seeing all the political signs on every street corner, so the minor league baseball pitcher decided to have a little fun, Arizona’s Family reported. Last month, he put up his first sign at the intersection of Ocotillo and McQueen roads in Chandler.

Watson did it to see if his friends would notice and poke fun at the other signs around town. “It looks endearing to me,” said Watson. “He looks like he is trying his best and proud of the sign. It’s just so funny to me. The only context is what’s literally happening; he’s crossing his arms.”

The political prankster had no idea his fun little stunt would create such a buzz on social media, leading to an outpouring of support and encouragement to put up more signs. Watson is now selling his signs for $15 and T-shirts that say “Write in Watson.”

The demand has been so overwhelming that Watson created his own website and is now donating all of the money he makes from selling the shirts and signs to charity.

“I have a lot of joy in just seeing them enjoy my joke as much as I enjoy it,” said Watson. “It’s really making me happy to see so many people are laughing with me about it and think its fun.”

For more details on Watson’s signs, visit collie-denim-re9y.squarespace.com/.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

