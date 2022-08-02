East Tenn. Children’s Hospital outpatients explore at Camp Eagle’s Nest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kids age 6 to 17 who are undergoing treatment or have undergone treatment in the hemotology/oncology unit spend days at Camp Eagle’s Nest in Maryville.

Campers have climbed rock walls, done ropes courses, archery, swimming and more.

They also work with camp staff who are nurses and other staff at Children’s.

Cloey Crawford, 13, has won her battle with osteosarcoma and is glad to have a place like this to go.

“I’ve met some amazing people. It’s been really fun. There’s been a lot of activities to do here,” Crawford said, “I think it’s just really good to be able to talk to people here who have like been through the same stuff as I have, to like kind of share our stories with each other.”

The camp is free for the 50 kids who have attended this summer, thanks to donor funding.

Crawford hopes to come back again next year.

