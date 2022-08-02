East Tenn. Valley Crime Stoppers need help finding missing Knoxville teens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers need your help finding three missing teens from Knoxville before the new school year begins. Aaryn Johnson, Rain Johnson (who are not related) and Deontae Peak have been missing for months now.

Aaryn Johnson is 14-years-old and went missing in March. Johnson attends Central High School. Her last known location was Lovell Road.

Rain Johnson, 15, went missing in April. Johnson attends Austin-East High School. Her last known location was Selma Avenue.

Crime Stoppers considers these two to be runaways.

The third, Deontae Peak, 16, was las seen at home by his parents on a June evening. Crime Stoppers believes he could be staying with friends whose parents are not aware he ran away from home. Peak is a student at Central High School.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. People can do so anonymously and are also eligible for a monetary reward.

Knox County Schools students return to class on Monday, Aug. 8.

