Election 2022: Campbell County

Sample Ballot

Mayor:

Robert L. Higginbotham

Robert L. Higginbotham (Robert L. Higginbotham)

Race: County Mayor

Party: Independent

Biography: Higginbotham lives in Lafollette, Tennessee. He went to Walter State Community College Police Academy, Roane State Community College and Tennessee Technology Center of Jacksboro. He has a wife, two children and one grandchild. He has a career in healthcare and law enforcement for 21 years. He is also a business owner, Campbell County youth baseball coach and currently a County Commissioner since 2014. If elected, Higginbotham wants to implement certification programs for high school students, create jobs, build and fund Boys and Girls clubs and establish a Veterans Affairs Committee.

Jack Lynch

Jack Lynch (Jack Lynch)

Race: County Mayor

Party: Independent

Biography: Lynch is from Lafollette, Tennessee. He earned his undergraduate degree at Lincoln Memorial University and his master’s degree from the University of Tennessee. Lynch is married. He taught in Campbell County Schools and taught GED classes in Campbell County jail for more than 10 years. If elected, he says he wants to improve services like first responders and sanitation by making them efficient and professional. He wants to build a community center and bring in local boys and girls clubs. He also wants to establish a county fairground.

E.L. Morton

E.L. Morton (E.L. Morton)

Race: County Mayor

Party: Independent

Biography: Morton is from Lafollette. He earned his undergraduate degree at University of Tennessee and his masters from Tusculum university. Morton was in the US Army where he fought in Iraq and Afghanistan. He has worked in all sorts of roles including a coach for a little league basketball team, Governors Haslam and Lee’s appointee to Tennessee Tourism Committee, and board chairman for East Tennessee Human Resources Agency and the East Tennessee Development District. He also has a history as a tobacco, cattle and hay farmer. If elected, Morton wants to bring broadband and waterline to every household, use opioid settlement funds to help addicts recover and develop a new industrial park for future jobs. He says Jellico High School needs a turf field and the county needs indoor pools in Jellico, Caryville, Jacksboro, and LaFollette areas. He also wants to invest in boosting tourism. Morton is married and a father of three.

Sheriff:

Eddy Wayne Barton II

Eddy Wayne Barton II (Eddy Wayne Barton II)

Race: Sheriff

Party: Independent

Biography: Barton lives in High Cliff, an area of Campbell County, Tennessee. He went to East Tennessee State University and then started a career in law enforcement. He has done various things like being a SRO and working in the narcotics division. Now, he is a Sergeant with the Sheriff’s office. If elected, Barton says he wants to establish a strong relationship with his coworkers. He is married with three children, one of whom died at 16 years old in 2019.

Jami Hill

Jami Hill (Jami Hall)

Race: Sheriff

Party: Independent

Biography: Hill is from Roses Creek, Tennessee. Hall has worked in law enforcement for 22 years. She has been a corrections officer, deputy, and an SRO. She has worked in child abuse /sex abuse / elder abuse, narcotics, and animal control. She was also on the 8th Judicial Drug Task Force. Hill wants to :stop domestic violence, make Campbell county safer for families, limit county sheriff funding, and stop drugs from circulating within the county which includes more strict penalties for the violators. She wants to re-establish strong relationships between the sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies. She is a mother of two and a wife-to-be.

Robbie Goins

Robbie Goins (Robbie Goins)

Race: Sheriff

Party: Independent

Biography: WVLT News has reached out multiple times for information and has not heard back.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.