Election 2022: Claiborne County

Sample Ballot

Mayor:

Joe Brooks

Race: County Mayor

Party: Independent

Biography: He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a BA in Philosophy and a BS in Social work. Brooks started his career in the US Navy and worked in inside and outside sales with Ferguson Enterprises. He also has experience working in mental health and substance abuse. If elected, Brooks says he will fight against jail expansion, curb drug addiction, end cycles of incarceration, and promote tourism to bring in sales tax revenue. Brooks has a wife, two kids, and a grandchild.

Brent Clark

Race: County Mayor

Party: Independent

Biography: Clark was a police officer for 22 years and county commissioner for the last four years. If elected, he wants to grow jobs and infrastructure, attract new businesses and support existing businesses, support nonprofits, and increase resources for drug recovery. He wants to improve water and sewer services and build affordable housing. He is also focused on uniting the members of the government and community to get along. Clark is married with four daughters.

Jack Daniels

Race: County Mayor

Party: Independent

Biography: WVLT News has reached out multiple times for information and has not heard back.

Dean Miracle

Race: County Mayor

Party: Independent

Biography: WVLT News has reached out multiple times for information and has not heard back.

Randall “O.T.” Smith

Race: County Mayor

Party: Independent

Biography: Smith ran Tazewell Auto Parts and O.T.’S Frame and Body Shop for 32 years. If elected as mayor, he says he will try to get funding from the state to start a Tennessee College of Applied Technology. Smith is a husband, father to two sons, and a grandfather.

