Election 2022: Meet the candidates

WVLT News has all you need to know to prepare yourself before you go to the polls.
(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Election day in East Tennessee is Thursday, Aug. 4. WVLT News has all you need to know to prepare yourself before you go to the polls.

Click any of the links below to learn about this year’s candidates and look at a sample ballot for your county:

Tennessee and National

Anderson County

Campbell County

Claiborne County

Cocke County

Hamblen County

Jefferson County

Knox County

Monroe County

Morgan County

Roane County

Scott County

Union County

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee grocery tax suspension begins Monday
Ober Gatlinburg Tram
Florida family files $1M lawsuit against Ober Gatlinburg after child falls from rock wall, docs say
Bear being pet in Gatlinburg
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
Two Scott County deputies are suspended after a video captured what the sheriff calls...
Scott County deputies suspended following ‘unprofessional’ video

Latest News

Tennessee Football Quarterback at practice on Tuesday August 2nd, 2022.
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker’s formula for success
TN National Guard helps KY flood victims
‘The entire community itself was trapped’: Tennessee National Guard helps Kentucky flood victims
(Source: MGN)
Election 2022: Monroe County
(Source: MGN)
Election 2022: Anderson County