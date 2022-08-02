Election 2022: Meet the candidates
WVLT News has all you need to know to prepare yourself before you go to the polls.
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Election day in East Tennessee is Thursday, Aug. 4. WVLT News has all you need to know to prepare yourself before you go to the polls.
Click any of the links below to learn about this year’s candidates and look at a sample ballot for your county:
Tennessee and National
Anderson County
Campbell County
Claiborne County
Cocke County
Hamblen County
Jefferson County
Knox County
Monroe County
Morgan County
Roane County
Scott County
Union County
