Election 2022: Morgan County

Meet your contested Morgan County candidates.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Sample Ballot

County Executive:

Mark Keck

Race: County Executive

Party: Independent

Biography: Keck is from Dayton, Ohio. He served in the US Military for 35 years before becoming a Morgan county veteran services officer. Keck says he supports pausing the gas tax and he is anti-abortion. If elected he says he wants to tighten the US border. Locally, he wants to stop drugs from circulating in the county. He also doesn’t want the Nemo Tunnel to close. He wants to promote business in the area and keep the tax rate the same. Keck is married.

Brian Langley

Race: County Executive

Party: Independent

Biography: Langley is from Oakdale, Tennessee. He studied at Roane State Community College. Afterwards, he worked in the newspaper business for 26 years. If elected, he says he wants to improve the sewer system, boost tourism, decrease drug trafficking, solve environmental problems, establish a boat landing, open a dollar general store, expand Highway 62 and Highway 27, and build a hotel in town. He also wants to build a county-owned RV Park. Langley has one daughter.

