Election 2022: Roane County

Sample Ballot

County Executive:

Ellison Beard

Race: County Executive

Party: Independent

Biography: Beard is from Midway, Tennessee. She studied at Roane State Community College, the University of Tennessee and then earned a Master of Business Administration degree at Tennessee Tech University. She works as an operations specialist employed by Kimco corporation.

Victoria Bowers-Gaskins

Victoria Bowers-Gaskins

Race: County Executive

Party: Independent

Biography: Bowers-Gaskin is from Harriman, Tennessee. She has a master’s in Business Management from Tusculum University. She worked at the Y-12 National Security Complex. If elected, she says she wants to bring industries and business to the county, improve schools and lower taxes. Bowers-Gaskin is married.

Wade Creswell

Wade Creswell

Race: County Executive

Party: Independent

Biography: Creswell is from Kingston, Tennessee. He studied at Roane State Community College, East Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee. He worked in public relations at Michael Dunn Center. He was also the president and CEO of Roane Alliance, a community engagement manager at Oak Ridge National Lab and most recently the Director of Development at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital ETCH. If elected, Creswell says he wants to responsibly manage the budget and grow and diversify the local economy which includes investing in infrastructure. When it comes to education, he says he will work with the Director of Schools, the County Commission and the School Board to create more educational opportunities. He also says he will support law enforcement, improve the way ordinary people interact with the city government on a daily basis and remove litter and stray trash. Creswell has a wife and a son.

Wayne Best

Wayne Best

Race: County Executive

Party: Independent

Biography: Best owns Best Exterminating- a pest exterminating business. He was on the city council for four years and the Fire Chief of Harriman for nine years. Now he is the Mayor of Harriman. He has a wife, five children and seven grandchildren.

