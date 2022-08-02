Election 2022: Scott County

Sample Ballot

Mayor:

Jarried Jeffers

Race: County Mayor

Party:

Biography: Jeffers is from Robbins, Tennessee. He studied at Roane State Community College and Tusculum College. After he finished his studies, he was a patrolman at Oneida Police Department, a SRT sergeant at Wackenhut Services and a patrol sergeant at Scott County Sheriff’s Department. Now, he is a county commissioner in the Scott County government.

If elected, Jeffers says he wants to clean up the county which includes managing litter. He also plans to support emergency services workers by getting better equipment, more training opportunities, better funding and working on ways to retain and recruit personnel. He also wants to focus on enhancing the parks and recreation department, strengthening the recycling program, giving better pay and benefits for county employees, supporting local nonprofits and recruiting new businesses to the area.

Jeff Tibbals

Race: County Mayor

Biography: WVLT News has reached out multiple times for information and has not heard back.

Sheriff:

Brian Keeton

Race: Sheriff

Biography: Keaton was born and raised in Scott County. He went to Scott High School. He was a correctional officer at Scott County Juvenile Detention Center, a deputy at Scott County Sheriff’s Office and a SRO. Now, he is the Chief of Police at the Caryville Police Department. If elected, he wants to grow relationships with neighboring law enforcement agencies, train and educate all officers, be available to the citizens and bring back public confidence and trust in law enforcement. He also wants to update officer equipment, fight against drugs and place officers on patrol in all neighborhoods, especially the rural ones. He says under his leadership, police reports will be completed on time. Keeton has a wife and three children.

Ronnie Phillips

Race: Sheriff

Biography: Phillips went to Scott High School. Afterward, he worked at the Oneida Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department. Now he is a sheriff at Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Phillips is married.

