Election 2022: Tennessee and National

Bill Lee

Race: Governor

Party: Republican

Biography: Gov. Lee is from Franklin, Tennessee. He graduated from Auburn University. He has been the governor of Tennessee since 2019. He is also the president of Lee Company, a construction and home services company. If re-elected, he wants to create good jobs, great schools and safe neighborhoods. Lee is married to Maria. Together, they have four children and nine grandchildren.

Carnita Faye Atwater

Race: Governor

Party: Democrat

Biography: Atwater is from Clarksdale, Mississippi. She earned an associate’s degree in nursing, a bachelor’s degree in Community Health Education and Health Care Management, a master’s in Public Health Administration and Gerontology and a PhD in Public Health Administration. She worked in nursing and Health Care Management for more than 30 years. She was the Dean of Medical Studies at the National College of Business and Technology and again at the Draughons Junior College. If elected, she wants to implement a Tennessee Code Orange Accountability Task Force, which would look into political and judicial corruption. She also wants to establish universal health care, set the minimum wage at $15/hour and overcome systemic racism in Tennessee.

Jason Brantly Martin

Race: Governor

Party: Democrat

Biography: Martin grew up in southern Alabama. He went to Tulane University for his undergraduate degree and then attended medical school at University of Southern Alabama. Before running for office, he was the Chief Resident at the Nashville Veteran Affairs Medical Center and a doctor at Nashville General. If elected, he wants safe communities, well-funded education, advanced infrastructure, a well-trained workforce and an efficient government. Martin has a wife and three daughters.

JB Smiley

Race: Governor

Party: Democrat

Biography: Smiley is from Memphis, TN. He went to undergrad and law school at the University of Arkansas. He is the founder of Smiley and Associates PLLC and an author. He currently sits on the Memphis City Council where he is Chair of the Public Works, Transportation and General Services Committee and the council liaison for the Urban Art Commission. If elected, he wants to focus on politics, equality and leadership.

US House District 3

Sandy Casey

Race: US House District 3

Party: Republican

Biography: Casey is from Orange Village, Ohio. She went to Bowling Green State University. Casey was a high school English teacher, a ranch hand and a leading petty officer in the Navy. If elected, Casey wants to protect free speech, finish the wall at the US/Mexico border and promote school choice. She has one daughter and multiple grandchildren.

Chuck Fleischmann

Race: US House District 3

Party: Republican

Biography: Fleischmann went to the University of Illinois and then earned a law degree at the University of Tennessee. Fleischmann sits on the appropriation committee in congress which focuses on water and energy development, labor, health, human services, education and homeland security. He is anti-abortion and supports the second amendment. He has a wife and three sons.

US House District 6

Randal Cooper

Race: US House District 6

Party: Democrat

Biography: Cooper is from Mobile, Alabama. He went to the Georgia Institute of Technology and now he works as a mechanical engineer. Cooper supports teaching critical race theory in schools. He is supportive of abortion rights and gun control. If elected, he wants to promote public education, freedom of religion and freedom of speech. He supports immigrants coming to the US and believes in free and fair elections. He is married with a five-year-old child.

Clay Faircloth

Race: US House District 6

Party: Democrat

Biography: Faircloth lives in Nashville, TN. He went to Trevecca Nazarene University and now he is a counselor and a pastor. He wants freedoms for everyone, especially women and children. He wants to make the US energy independent, ensure the Child Tax Credit is made available for the families who qualify and restructure tax codes. He also wants to develop a better relationship with other countries in the western hemisphere in order to solve supply chain challenges and immigration issues. He is a husband, father and grandfather.

Tenn. House District 10

Rick Eldridge

Race: Tenn. House District 10

Party: Republican

Biography: Eldridge is from Middlesboro, Kentucky. He went to Walters State Community College. He owned Cumberland Glass Company and served two terms on the Hamblen County Commission. He is now a state representative. He supports limited government intervention, the second amendment and school choice. He is also anti-abortion. If elected, he wants to support small businesses. He is a husband to his wife Peggy and a father to his two children. He is also a grandfather and a soon-to-be great-grandparent.

Donel Shelton

Race: Tenn. House District 10

Party: Republican

Biography: Shelton is from Washburn, TN. He went to Walters State Community College and King University. He was a farm loan officer at the US Department of agriculture’s Farm Service Agency, owner of Liberty Hill Market and now owns Shelton Excavating. If elected, Shelton wants to waive or reduce the gas tax and take federal funding out of Tennessee Department of Education. He does not support the common core curriculum. He also wants to bring jobs and businesses to the 10th district. He is anti-abortion, pro farmers and pro-trade school. Shelton is a husband and a father.

Tenn. House District 18

Elaine Davis

Race: Tenn. House District 18

Party: Republican

Biography: She went to the University of Tennessee before becoming a Knox County Commissioner. She was appointed to serve on the Knox County Beer Board and Intergovernmental committee. She is an advocate for Type 1 diabetes awareness and research. Davis says she will defend faith, family and freedom. She wants affordable healthcare and more well-paying jobs. She supports students and educators, the second amendment and the police. She is also anti-abortion. Davis is married with three children and one granddaughter.

Janet Testerman

Race: Tenn. House District 18

Party: Republican

Biography: Testerman went to Southern Methodist University and American University. Testerman was manager of internal communications for Scripps Networks Interactive and earlier an executive editor of different magazines. She owned a catering business and was the CEO of an animal center. She was elected to Knoxville City Council in 2019 and has served on numerous boards. She wants to promote economic growth, lower taxes and have less government involvement. She is pro-police and a gun rights advocate. She wants to expand access to mental health and education and eliminate human trafficking. She has a husband and two stepchildren.

Tenn. House District 20

Bob Ramsey

Race: Tenn. House District 20

Party: Republican

Biography: Ramsey is from Maryville, TN. He went to the University of Tennessee for undergrad and medical school. He was a dentist before he retired in 2016. He was acting Blount county mayor and a Blount county commissioner. He currently serves in the Tennessee House of Representatives, General Assembly. If re-elected, he wants to tackle the local economy and jobs, health and wellness, county rights and security in law enforcement. He wants support for students, teachers and educational staff and immigrants. His goal is to maintain open governing. Ramsey has a wife, two daughters and grandchildren.

Bryan Richey

Bryan Richey (Bryan Richey)

Race: Tenn. House District 20

Party: Republican

Biography: Richey is from Maryville, TN. He is a military veteran. He was a financial advisor with MetLife before opening his own insurance agency. If Richey is elected, he says he would lead with honor, courage and commitment in mind. He wants to protect veterans and fund education. He is an advocate for school choice and wants to ban critical race theory. He wants to fund law enforcement. He doesn’t support any sales tax increase and he supports online privacy. Richey has a wife and two children.

Tenn. House District 32

Keaton Bowman

Race: Tenn. House District 32

Party: Republican

Biography: Bowman is from Rockwood, TN. He went to Roane State Community College and earned a degree in business communication from East Tennessee State University. Now, he manages the Hills Bonding Company. If elected, Bowman wants to have vocational education in every school, prioritize public education, keep the tax rate low and promote economic development while ensuring the area grows responsibly.

Randy Childs

Race: Tenn. House District 32

Party: Republican

Biography: Childs grew up in Oliver Springs. Childs has experience in manufacturing and law enforcement. He is serving his second term on the Kingston City Council. He also serves on the Tennessee Municipal League Board of Directors and the Rockwood Utility Board of Directors. If elected, he wants to revisit the Tennessee Education Lottery to assist our teachers with more funding. He also wants to increase funding for law enforcement. Childs is married to Marcia and together, they have three children and three grandchildren.

Monty Fritts

Race: Tenn. House District 32

Party: Republican

Biography: Fritts is from Rockwood, TN. He earned his undergraduate degree at Liberty University and an MBA from the University of Tennessee. He had a career in the US Army, worked in National Security and Nuclear Energy and is now a realtor. He supports stricter border policies and protecting small businesses. He wants to let parents choose what their students learn in school. He is committed to defending the second amendment. Childs is endorsed by the NRA. He has a wife, two grown children and three grandchildren.

Donnie Hall

Race: Tenn. House District 32

Party: Republican

Biography: Hall is from Harriman, TN. He spent 10 years in the US military then he was the director of Safety and Risk Management in the maritime industry. Next, he started the Three Rivers Theater Company with his wife. Now, he works in the Athletics Department at Roane State Community College. He says Tennessee is headed in the right direction. He says if elected, he wants to focus on education, the elderly, veterans and mental health. Hall is married to his wife Martha and together they have two daughters.

Theresa Pesterfield Kirkham

Race: Tenn. House District 32

Party: Republican

Biography: Kirkham is from Roane County. She went to Roane State Community College and graduated from the University of Tennessee Certified Public Administrator program. Then, Kirkham served the Roane County government for 36 years, primarily as an Assessor of Property. She is anti-abortion and a member of the NRA. She opposes tax increases, wants to stop illegal immigration and attract new businesses to her district. She wants to let parents and students decide what they learn in school and protect the elderly from fraud.

Tenn. House District 33

James “Mike” Brewer

Race: Tenn. House District 33

Party: Democrat

Biography: WVLT News has reached out multiple times for information and has not heard back.

Jim Dodson

Race: Tenn. House District 33

Party: Democrat

Biography: Dodson grew up in South Knoxville. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a BFA and a bachelor’s in Education. Dodson is currently serving his second term on the Oak Ridge City Council. In 2017, he was appointed to serve as the City Council Representative on the Municipal Planning Commission. He is also an art teacher at Jefferson Middle School. He was named the National Middle School Art Educator of the Year. He also served for three years as Oak Ridge High School’s summer school principal. Dodson was appointed by Governor Bill Haslam to serve on Humanities Tennessee. If elected, Dodson’s plan is to fund public schools, bring economic growth through businesses and tourism and increase access to affordable healthcare, housing and internet access. Dodson is married to Becky and they have one daughter and one grandson.

Tenn. House District 41

Ed Butler

Race: Tenn. House District 41

Party: Republican

Biography: WVLT News has reached out multiple times for information and has not heard back.

Bradley Hayes

Race: Tenn. House District 41

Party: Republican

Biography: WVLT News has reached out multiple times for information and has not heard back.

Michael C. Swisher

Race: Tenn. House District 41

Party: Republican

Biography: WVLT News has reached out multiple times for information and has not heard back.

Tenn. Senate District 5

Randy McNally

Race: Tenn. Senate District 5

Party: Republican

Biography: McNally is from Oak Ridge, TN. He went to Memphis State University and University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy. He was a hospital pharmacist at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He served in both the Tennessee state house and state senate. He was elected Speaker of the Senate and Lt. Governor in 2017. McNally is running on leadership, service and trust. He wants to keep taxes low, expand on the Truth in Sentencing bill, secure borders and let parents be in charge of their children’s education. McNally is married with two grown children, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Earie Segrest

Race: Tenn. Senate District 5

Party: Republican

Biography: WVLT News has reached out multiple times for information and has not heard back.

Tenn. Senate District 7

Richard M. Briggs

Race: Tenn. Senate District 7

Party: Republican

Biography: Briggs is from Louisville, Kentucky. He went to Transylvania University in Lexington, KY, then the University of Kentucky College of Medicine. Briggs served as a combat trauma surgeon in the military. Briggs was first elected to the Knox County Commission in 2008 and represented District 5 in Knox County. He was re-elected to a second term in 2010. In 2014, he ran and won the election for the Tennessee state senate district 7 in Knox County. He was re-elected to a second four-year term in the senate in 2018. In the Tennessee Senate, he has served on the Finance Committee, the Transportation Committee and the Health Committee. He was also the Chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee. In 2020, Senator Briggs assumed duties as the Chairman of the Senate State and Local Government Committee. Briggs is running on vision, leadership and experience. He is focused on improving education, creating jobs and keeping taxes low. He says he wants to create a business-friendly environment. He also wants to increase education funding and teacher pay, improve student test scores, address the opioid epidemic and work towards affordable and accessible health care. Briggs is anti-abortion and pro-second amendment.

Kent A. Morrell

Race: Tenn. Senate District 7

Party: Republican

Biography: Morrell is from Bristol, TN. He went to University in Tennessee. Morrell is the chairman of the Knoxville chapter of Safe Access Tennessee, an organization that tries to deliver legal, safe access to cannabis-based medicines. He is the president and CEO of Indoor Ocean, a home aquarium business, since 1993. If elected, Morrell wants healthcare reform which includes expanding treatment options and removing the state and the federal government from the doctor-patient relationship. He is in support of parental rights, specifically when it comes to vaccines. He wants to bring tax relief to his district which means he does not support the gas tax and wants to reduce government spending. He says he cares about education. He wants more support for rural schools and mental health services for students. He is anti-abortion and wants support for child service, foster care and adoption agencies. He also supports the second amendment. Morrell is married with four adult children.

