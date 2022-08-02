Election 2022: Union County

Sample Ballot

Mayor:

Jason Bailey

Race: County Mayor

Biography: Bailey was born and raised in Union city. He studied at Lincoln Memorial University. He was a teacher and principal with the Union County School System before being the Union County Mayor. If elected, he says he aims to bring broadband to the whole county and start building a sports complex in Luttrell this year. He wants to focus on workforce development, community development and tourism. He says he will increase recreation and local services and to attract tourists to the county. Bailey is married with a son.

Michael Williams

Race: County Mayor

Biography: WVLT News has reached out multiple times for information and has not heard back.

Sheriff:

Billy Breeding

Race: Sheriff

Biography: Breeding has 27 years of experience in law enforcement. He has worked as a patrol sergeant, a criminal investigator, a jail administrator, a D.A.R.E. officer and the chief deputy. He has been a county sheriff for the last eight years.

Roger Richardson

Race: Sheriff

Biography: WVLT News has reached out multiple times for information and has not heard back.

Jeffery K. Sharp

Race: Sheriff

Biography: Sharp is from Sharps Chapel, Tennessee. He studied at Walters State Community College. Sharp was the treasurer and captain of the Union City Rescue Squad. He was a Union County deputy and a road officer at Union County Sheriff’s Office. If elected, Sharp says he will create more training and resources for officers, hire and retain qualified road officers, correctional officers and SROs. He also says he will fight illegal drugs. Sharp is married and has four daughters.

Tim “Bud” Wyrick

Race: Sheriff

Biography: WVLT News has reached out multiple times for information and has not heard back.

