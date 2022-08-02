Few showers and storms with heat cranking back up

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks warmer days, with up and down rain chances.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast
By Heather Haley
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A batch of storms looks to “clip” our area, fanning out clouds and creating a few showers and storms today. Heat and humidity combine again this afternoon, and we’ll see a few more storms at times in this First Alert 8-Day Planner.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The cluster of storms just to our west, sends out clouds and helps to create a few showers and storms this morning. It’s really more spotty, with the scattered rain trying to develop early. We’re starting the day at 71 degrees.

Clouds breakup as the day goes on, with isolated rain and storms popping up on a steamy day. With a partly cloudy afternoon, the high is around 90 degrees but it feels like the upper 90s.

Scattered clouds continue tonight, with spotty rain possible. The low is around 69 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is mostly sunny, and hotter. We’re aimed at a high of 92 degrees, but the humidity continues to make it feel about 8 degrees warmer.

Rain chances are at least more up and down throughout the week and into next week. Scattered storms return Thursday, with a high of 89 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, A few storms develop at times Friday through the weekend. The coverage is a little better Friday afternoon and Sunday afternoon, with highs still in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Early scattered rain and storms Tuesday
Downpours and storms possible early Tuesday morning before drier trend sets up
