The heat and humidity crank back up Wednesday with limited rain chances

Meteorologist Paige Noel says spotty to scattered rain and storms continue throughout the week.
Feeling hot Wednesday
Feeling hot Wednesday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity are back and look to stick around through the end of the week and into the weekend. The chance for spotty to scattered rain and storms continue as well, but rain should be limited.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll see some clouds tonight with temperatures dropping to near 69 degrees.

Tuesday is mostly sunny, and hotter. We’re aimed at a high of 92 degrees, but the humidity continues to make it feel about 8 degrees warmer. A few spotty pop-up storms are possible by the later afternoon and evening hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances are at least more up and down throughout the week and into next week. Scattered storms return Thursday, with a high of 89 degrees.

A few storms develop at times Friday, especially during the later afternoon and evening hours. Highs remain in the upper 80s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, spotty to scattered downpours and storms continue this weekend with a better coverage in rain Sunday afternoon. The steamy temperatures continue as well with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The on and off nature of these rain and storms continues into early next week as well.

