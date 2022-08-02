Is ivermectin a COVID-19 treatment? Vanderbilt researchers found out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Earlier in 2022, people were taking ivermectin in hopes to treat COVID-19.

The drug is typically used for parasitic infections in animals. However, researchers at Vanderbilt University wanted to see if it could be used as a treatment for COVID-19.

After a monthslong study, researchers say it’s not a treatment. Vanderbilt researchers say ivermectin shouldn’t be taken unless it’s for a clinical trial. They do say the drug relieves COVID-19 symptoms for about 12 hours.

“Clinically, that’s not really meaningful in a disease that can last for weeks or months,” said Dr. Christopher Lindsell, with Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “So, the findings were statistically no signals, but a very small possibility of a tiny bit of change, a tiny bit of benefit.”

VUMC researchers say they will continue to study ivermectin. They plan to have more results to show in a couple weeks.

