Is ivermectin a COVID-19 treatment? Vanderbilt researchers found out

A box of ivermectin is shown in a pharmacy as pharmacists work in the background, Thursday,...
A box of ivermectin is shown in a pharmacy as pharmacists work in the background, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Georgia.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Earlier in 2022, people were taking ivermectin in hopes to treat COVID-19.

The drug is typically used for parasitic infections in animals. However, researchers at Vanderbilt University wanted to see if it could be used as a treatment for COVID-19.

After a monthslong study, researchers say it’s not a treatment. Vanderbilt researchers say ivermectin shouldn’t be taken unless it’s for a clinical trial. They do say the drug relieves COVID-19 symptoms for about 12 hours.

“Clinically, that’s not really meaningful in a disease that can last for weeks or months,” said Dr. Christopher Lindsell, with Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “So, the findings were statistically no signals, but a very small possibility of a tiny bit of change, a tiny bit of benefit.”

VUMC researchers say they will continue to study ivermectin. They plan to have more results to show in a couple weeks.

