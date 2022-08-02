‘It helps a lot’ | Mother of 5 reacts to start of grocery sales tax suspension

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In March, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee proposed a suspension of the state’s 4% grocery sales tax through the month of August.

The state legislature agreed with Governor Lee that the people of Tennessee needed a break as inflation spikes.

Monday marked the start of that suspension, leaving grocers anticipating an uptick in business.

”A lot, a lot, yeah, we’ve done good business today,” said United Grocery Outlet Assistant Manager Sam Moore.

Moore said the store had been preparing for the suspension for weeks, gathering inventory in the back in anticipation of heavy business in August.

”About two or three weeks already, it’s good for business,” said Moore.

Food and food items won’t carry the usual 4% sales tax on them they normally do.

However, alcohol, candy and prepared food defined as “food that the seller prepares by mixing two or more food ingredients, heating foods, or selling the food with eating utensils,” will still have sales tax.

The average Tennessee family will save $10 per trip to the grocery store in August.

”That was excellent. I think that was a good idea, especially for the working mothers,” said Kesha Smith, a mother of 5.

Smith was at UGO Monday on her weekly shopping trip. The mother of five spent nearly $300, the average cost of a trip to the store for her.

”I got 5 kids, you know, it’s a big family, it helps a lot, it really does,” said Smith.

Smith admitted she found herself throwing a few more items in her cart since she knew she had a little relief coming at the register.

”I pay a lot of attention especially when you go in there and get to adding up, especially when you have but $300 to spend, so you gonna calculate on your head, no you ain’t got to worry about adding a tax on,” said Smith.

On her nearly $300 bill, Smith saved roughly $12, adding with school starting this month, that help is more than welcomed.

