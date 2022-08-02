Loudon High School football team ready to hit the gridiron

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The start of high school football is a mere three Fridays away.

One team looking to position themselves for the playoffs is the Loudon Redskins. Head Coach Jeff Harig said it’s all about “controlling the controllable.”

The team went 13-2 last year and saw their season end in the third round of the playoffs.

The Redskins are searching for their next QB, and Harig said he’ll make a decision soon now that the pads are on.

Despite losing several key players to graduation, Harig believes Loudon can be successful because of the remaining talent and the staff to coach them.

“We feel like as coaches we do a pretty good job at putting our talent in positions to make plays,” said Harig. “But there’s also a love for the community. Our guys play hard because they represent Loudon High School. Those two things combined, when you have talent and the ability to play hard because of where you’re at, it’s definently a recipe for success.”

Senior wide receiver Gethsemane Turner said he believes this team is on track for success in 2022. “Practice is going to be a big thing, we have to be accountable, even in the weight room. I just think we’re going to be really successful this year, just adapting to the plays, knowing our plays, mastering our playbooks. Like I said, I’m just ready to go,” he said.

Loudon opens its season at home on Aug. 19 against Soddy Daisy.

