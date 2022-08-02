Loudon High School football team ready to hit the gridiron

The football team for Loudon High School will open its season in three weeks, and the players reflect on the season
Jeff Harig, Loudon High Head Football Coach
Jeff Harig, Loudon High Head Football Coach(WVLT)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The start of high school football is a mere three Fridays away.

One team looking to position themselves for the playoffs is the Loudon Redskins. Head Coach Jeff Harig said it’s all about “controlling the controllable.”

The team went 13-2 last year and saw their season end in the third round of the playoffs.

The Redskins are searching for their next QB, and Harig said he’ll make a decision soon now that the pads are on.

Despite losing several key players to graduation, Harig believes Loudon can be successful because of the remaining talent and the staff to coach them.

“We feel like as coaches we do a pretty good job at putting our talent in positions to make plays,” said Harig. “But there’s also a love for the community. Our guys play hard because they represent Loudon High School. Those two things combined, when you have talent and the ability to play hard because of where you’re at, it’s definently a recipe for success.”

Senior wide receiver Gethsemane Turner said he believes this team is on track for success in 2022. “Practice is going to be a big thing, we have to be accountable, even in the weight room. I just think we’re going to be really successful this year, just adapting to the plays, knowing our plays, mastering our playbooks. Like I said, I’m just ready to go,” he said.

Loudon opens its season at home on Aug. 19 against Soddy Daisy.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee grocery tax suspension begins Monday
Ober Gatlinburg Tram
Florida family files $1M lawsuit against Ober Gatlinburg after child falls from rock wall, docs say
Bear being pet in Gatlinburg
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
Two Scott County deputies are suspended after a video captured what the sheriff calls...
Scott County deputies suspended following ‘unprofessional’ video

Latest News

Vols Fall Camp
Rick Russo on Vols kick off second fall camp under Josh Heupel
University of Tennessee Defensive Coordinator Tim Banks
UT MEDIA DAY: University of Tennessee Football Defensive Coordinator Tim Banks talks the fall season
Coach Josh Heupel
Heupel, Vols meet with media in advance of fall camp
Knoxville native Bianca Belair keeps RAW Women’s Championship at Summer Slam