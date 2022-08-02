Police respond to fatal East Knoxville stabbing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a fatal East Knoxville stabbing early Tuesday morning, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at an apartment on Bertrand Street, Erland said. Officers reportedly responded to an assault call and when they arrived on scene, they found the victim, an unidentified man, inside a second-floor apartment. Responders with AMR and the Knoxville Fire Department tried to help the man but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the stabbing. There is no suspect information at this time, Erland said.

Those with information are asked to call the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165 or online.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.