Putnam County searching for woman involved in death of man


Amanda Borden
Amanda Borden(Photo courtesy of Putnam County TN Sheriff's Office)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
COOKVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a woman that could be linked to the shooting death of a man.

On Monday, Aug. 1, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 10:30 a.m. that a man had been shot.

Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Dyer Long Road in the western part of Putnam County.

When officials arrived they found Brent Bogle who had been shot several times.

Amanda Borden, the owner of the residence was not present when deputies arrived.

Bogle was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his wounds but was later taken to Vanderbilt Hospital. After arriving in Nashville, Bogle died from his gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Eddie Farris said Borden is wanted for questioning in regards to the incident. Borden also has several outstanding warrants for Putnam County Juvenile and the General Sessions Court.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, they should call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 931-528-8484.

