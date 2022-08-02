TBI issues Silver Alert for Sullivan County 22-year-old

SULLIVAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a Sullivan County 22-year-old Tuesday.

Keesha Tipton was last seen leaving her home in Blountville on foot. She was reportedly wearing jean shorts, white shoes and glasses.

At this time, officials do not know where she went. Tipton also has a medical condition that may get in the way of her returning safely, officials said.

Those with information are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

