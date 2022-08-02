Unborn child with heartbeat can be claimed as dependent on Georgia taxes

According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, the 11th Circuit’s ruling on HB 481, or the...
According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, the 11th Circuit’s ruling on HB 481, or the Heartbeat Law, made the amendment effective on July 20, 2022.(CBS46)
By WTOC Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - An unborn child with a detectable heartbeat is now eligible for the Georgia individual income tax dependent exemption.

According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, the 11th Circuit’s ruling on HB 481, or the Heartbeat Law, made the amendment effective on July 20, 2022.

Therefore, a taxpayer may claim a dependent personal exemption in the amount of $3,000 for Tax Year 2022 for an unborn child with a detectable heartbeat at any time on or after July 20, 2022, and through December 31, 2022.

The department states that medical records and other documentation will likely be required to support the dependent deduction.

More information, including instructions to claim the personal exemption, will be issued later in the year, according to the department.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ober Gatlinburg Tram
Florida family files $1M lawsuit against Ober Gatlinburg after child falls from rock wall, docs say
Tennessee grocery tax suspension begins Monday
Bear being pet in Gatlinburg
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
Two Scott County deputies are suspended after a video captured what the sheriff calls...
Scott County deputies suspended following ‘unprofessional’ video
Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, right, arrives in Taipei, Taiwan Tuesday night.
US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing
A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider...
Utah man accused of causing wildfire by burning a spider
Regions Bank to Fuel United Way 'Changemobile' for Back-to-School
United Way and Regions Bank partner for Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking
Seven arrested following an alleged assault at West Town Mall. / Source: (West Town Mall)
West Town Mall celebrating 50 years of business
Feeling hot Wednesday
The heat and humidity crank back up Wednesday with limited rain chances