United Way and Regions Bank partner for Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking

The United Way of Greater Knoxville and Knoxville area Regions Banks have teamed up to give back to children who may be dealing with difficult situations.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United Way of Greater Knoxville and Knoxville area Regions Banks have teamed up to give back to children who may be dealing with difficult situations.

Tuesday morning, staff from Regions donated hundreds of backpacks, pencils, paper, and more to United Way just ahead of the first day of school.

“Today we gave over 2,500 different items for school supplies for our community, so we’re really excited about the work that our associates put in collecting all of that,” shared market executive Rob Stivers with Regions Bank.

Brewton Couch, the chief strategy officer with United Way of Greater Knoxville says the supplies will go towards children who may have experienced human trafficking or may be at risk.

“We are partnering with the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking. They have a need for school supplies amongst their clients and so we will be delivering these to them,” says Brewton Couch.

United way says they will deliver the supplies next week from their ‘Changemobile’.

