Ways to Find Your Fun before the kids head back to school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the kids are heading back to school, here are some ways for you and the family to find your fun this weekend.

Thursday, August 4th:

Don’t forget that Zoo After Hours is every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. through September at Zoo Knoxville. It’s free for annual pass members or you can get in with a general admission ticket. The splash pad, carousel, and train will be open during the evening hours. There will be a DJ, food, and fun drinks for the adults.

Friday, August 5th:

The Fanboy Expo will be at the Knoxville Convention Center this weekend. This is your chance to get up close and personal with some of your favorite stars. You can expect many celebrity guests including a cast reunion with some of the actors and actresses from M*A*S*H and Little House on the Prairie. The expo kicks off Friday at noon and runs through Sunday. You can buy tickets online.

Saturday, August 6th:

Saturday Grace Baptist Church is hosting a free event for the entire family! The Grace Boom Bash starts at 5 p.m. There will be free food, music, a family carnival fun zone, a classic car cruise-in, and fireworks.

Sunday, August 7th:

Sunday is all about the pups! Hey Bear Cafe is hosting The Dog Days of Summer. There will be food trucks, a doggy splash zone, and adog market. Slumdog Rescue will be there with some of their dogs availabe for adoption. Also, a girl scout troop will be accepting dog food and toy donations for local shelters. The event is from noon to 6 p.m.

Also from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Springbrook Pool in Alcoa is hosting Paws in the Pool. Dogs under 40 pounds can swim from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dogs more than 40 pounds get to swim from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be a K-9 demonstration at 2:30 p.m., photos, goody bag giveaways, grooming, and pet massages. It’s $4 per dog if you pre-register and $7 at the event.

