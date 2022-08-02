West Town Mall celebrating 50 years of business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday marks 50 years of business for West Town Mall.

West Town Mall is holding an event on Aug. 2 from 6 - 8 p.m. featuring food, music and “a blast from the past.” They’ll have a live DJ, candy bar, selfie stations, prizes and food samples.

Kippy Price, Director of Marketing and Business Development for The Simon Group said The Celebration Event has allowed them to reflect on the changes over the years.

“It’s really fun to look back at the history of the mall, to dig in, and see what happened to the mall when it was first constructed and the changes over the years,” said Price.

The mall has a storied history as a staple of Knoxville. Check out some of the major events in the mall’s life:

West Town Mall Timeline

1972: West Town Mall opened on Aug. 2 with four anchor stores – Miller’s, Penney’s, Proffitt’s and Sears. 71 other establishments also opened at this time. Those stores included Frankenberger’s, M.S. McLellan, Kimball’s Jewelers, Morrison’s Cafeteria and more.

1985: A new 12-tenant Food Garden opened. It was fashioned from the former Frankenberger’s.

1987: Miller’s became Hess’s in 1987 and later closed in 1992.

1993: Dillard’s opened in the vacant Miller’s/Hess’s building after renovating and expanding the building. Proffitt’s began expanding their store. As a result, additions to the mall included a new mall entrance and a small corridor of inline stores.

1994: West Town Mall expanded and added a new wing to the mall which would be anchored by Parisian and a new JC Penney, along with 32 smaller shops.

1998: Regal West Town Mall Cinema 9 and FunScape opened on top of the old Penney’s location. A 6-level parking garage was included in this expansion project.

2007: Proffitt’s and Parisian were rebranded as Belk.

2013: The Cheesecake Factory opened

2018: West Town Mall underwent an extensive renovation project receiving new flooring, lighting and signage, paint, dining pavilion, seating, upgraded entrances, play area and more. Regal also reconfigured the movie theater at this time and reopened as Cinebarre.

2021: Dick’s House of Sport opened in the former Sears location. Tesla opened in the former Sears Auto location.

