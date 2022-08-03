4 bodies found during welfare check in Campbell County, officials say

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A welfare check lead to the discovery of four bodies in a LaFollette home on Log Home Lane Wednesday, according to a spokesman with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

The family had not been heard from in a week after the father died from natural causes, according to officials.

“Once at the home, Deputies were unable to make contact with anyone inside of the residence, but all of the family vehicles were in the driveway,” the spokesman said. “Deputies then made forcible entry into the residence, where they found four individuals deceased - the result of an apparent murder-suicide.”

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.