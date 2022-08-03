Dog rescued from 156-degree car, Goodlettsville police say

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Goodlettsville Police Department rescued a dog from a hot car on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post.

The window was rolled down about two inches, but authorities said this was not enough. The car reached 156 degrees by the time crews were able to remove the dog from the car.

“This heat is no match for your pets when left in a car. This guy was lucky and was removed in time,” officials with the GPD said.

A car's heat can be deadly in just minutes for children and pets. (WVLT)

“If you love them, don’t leave them,” the post said. The inside of a car can reach well over 100 degrees in just 10 minutes when 90 degrees outdoors, according to Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley.

