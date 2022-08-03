Dollywood hiring for end-of-year festivals

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood has scheduled three hiring events throughout the month of August to hire people for the upcoming end-of-year festivals, including the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas.

The hiring events will take place on Aug. 11, 18 and 25 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sevierville Civic Center, a media release said. Full-time, part-time and seasonal positions are available for anyone 14-years-old or older.

Dollywood officials touted the park’s employee benefits. A free meal for every shift; medical, dental and vision insurance; free or reduced admission to many attractions; free tickets to Dollywood and Dollywood’s splash country and more are some of the benefits offered, according to the media release.

The hiring events are to help the park prepare for the upcoming end-of-year festivals. The Harvest Festival will run Sept. 23 through Oct. 29, according to the theme park’s calendar. The nighttime festival will feature thousands of carved pumpkins, special fall-themed food and the Great Pumpkin Luminights, featuring many light sculptures themed for the season and the park.

Fall has arrived at Dollywood’s Harvest Festival (tcw-waff)

The Smoky Mountain Christmas festival will run from Nov. 5, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023. Guests can enjoy holiday-themed shows, a Merry and Bright Holiday Fireworks show and more than five million Christmas lights hung across the park.

Have a holly Dolly Christmas at Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas (tcw-waff)

