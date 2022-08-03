Eastern Kentucky musician celebrates resilience of his people, ‘Come Hell or High Water’

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Cory Harris was born and raised in Letcher County, finding his voice in the mountains he has always called home.

Now, Harris is using that voice to support his home after Whitesburg was hit with floodwaters last week. The mountain musician wrote a new song, inspired by the resilience he has seen as the people of Eastern Kentucky stand together while facing the unthinkable.

“It’s heartbreaking to see so much destruction and loss,” said Harris. “And it’s kind of leaves you thinking: Where do you start?”

He said the song, called “Come Hell or High Water,” was his start. He wrote it, title first, watching his people’s determination to help their neighbors wade through the water, despite feeling helpless themselves.

“People who have lost everything are still out here helping people, and that goes along way. That shows people that, you know, we we do want to help. People are helping,” said Harris.

The song, which he teased on social media Monday, has received love and support from all around as his friends and neighbors encouraged him to complete and release the piece- which he finished writing Tuesday.

“Just had lines kind of start bouncing around in my head and just the images of the flood,” he said. "

His song is not about the soaked remnants of his city, but the standing resilience of his community.

““There is light at the end of the tunnel we’ll come out of it it may be a long time and it’s going to take a lot of help but we’ll get there,” said Harris.

He said the hope is to turn the tragedy into melody and help his people push through the heartache.

“I mean, if it can help just one person just feel that… then I’m okay with that.”

The song will be available on streaming platforms in the future. You can follow Harris on Instagram of TikTok to find out when.

