EPA warns public of potential cancer-causing chemicals at Memphis plant

EPA logo and US Capitol
EPA logo and US Capitol(MGN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A sterilization plant in Memphis is at the center of an Environmental Protection Agency investigation into potentially cancer-causing chemicals.

The EPA is warning people who live near medical sterilizing plants in 13 states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide (EtO), a chemical widely used in their operations.

One of those plants is Sterilization Services of Tennessee at 2396 Florida Street in South Memphis.

The plant has been in operation since 1976. The city says the facility follows the EPA’s current rules and regulations.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland released the following statement:

The city has sent letters to 292 homes in the area informing them about the potentially hazardous chemicals. Click here to read more about the city’s response.

Ethylene oxide is used to clean everything from catheters to syringes, pacemakers and plastic surgical gowns.

“Today, EPA is taking action to ensure communities are informed and engaged in our efforts to address ethylene oxide, a potent air toxic posing serious health risks with long-term exposure,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement Wednesday.

“I am very concerned about the emissions based on the history of this chemical in other cities,” said Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen in response. “It is fortunate that the risk was detected and that federal officials are working to address it. I am in close contact with the EPA and Memphis and Shelby County officials to ensure that adequate testing and safety measures are in place and to engage the surrounding community about the risk of exposure.”

The EPA says short-term or infrequent exposure does not pose a health risk, but long-term or lifetime exposure could lead to health risks including lymphoma or breast cancer.

Despite these risks, EPA says medical sterilization is “a critical function that ensures a safe supply of medical devices for patients and hospitals.’’

A proposed rule to update control of air toxic emissions from commercial sterilizers is expected by the end of the year, with a final rule likely next year, EPA said.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
Bear being pet in Gatlinburg
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
Fullservice bbq
Full Service Barbeque closing for business
A box of ivermectin is shown in a pharmacy as pharmacists work in the background, Thursday,...
Is ivermectin a COVID-19 treatment? Vanderbilt researchers found out
Two Scott County deputies are suspended after a video captured what the sheriff calls...
Scott County deputies suspended following ‘unprofessional’ video

Latest News

Largest source of titanium in the country
TN landowners lease land to titanium company for profit
A possible slope failure caused the Tennessee Department of Transportation to close the outside...
Road buckles, closes shoulder of road on I-75 North
The family had not been heard from in a week after the father died from natural causes...
4 bodies found during welfare check in Campbell County, officials say
Ben Cathey's forecast
Ben Cathey's forecast
Summit Towers elevators out of service for fourth time