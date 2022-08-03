Full Service Barbeque closing for business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fullservice BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News Wednesday.

The staple barbeque restaurant had three locations: one each in Lenoir City, Farragut and Maryville. As of now, the Lenoir City and Maryville locations are out of business. The Farragut location’s last day of business will be Sunday.

Fullservice decided to close its doors due to economic reasons, the manager said. Fullservice’s food truck is also closing, he said.

