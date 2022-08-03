Hotter day with limited storm coverage, ahead of more downpours at times

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Today is the steamiest day in this current weather pattern, but it’s also the driest for our area. We’re tracking some developing storms at times for the next several days, then more organized bands of rain for next week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to receive messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with areas of fog spreading out. It’s a mild morning, with a low around 70 degrees in the Valley and mid to upper 60s outlining the Valley.

It is a mostly sunny and hot, humid day. We’re topping out at 92 degrees, but the humidity continues to make it feel about 7 degrees warmer. An isolated downpour or storm can develop, especially in the late afternoon to evening. It’s only a 20% coverage of our area, but still where it rains it pours.

Tonight continues to see scattered clouds, with a stray shower or storm possible. The low is around 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

While storm chances go up, at least it’s up and down. Meaning, it’s not rainy all day.

Thursday and Friday come with a 40% coverage, peaking in the afternoon to evening hours. We’re still in the upper 80s for highs, and feeling hotter.

This weekend looks like a few storms developing outlining the Valley and spotty in the lower elevations Saturday, then scattered again Sunday afternoon to evening. That scattered afternoon to evening development continues Monday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re monitoring bands of rain and storms that move in Tuesday afternoon and continue at times on into Wednesday. This pushes the heat back to low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.