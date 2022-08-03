Knox County closes sale of historic Andrew Johnson Building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The historic Andrew Johnson Building officially has a new owner, Knox County representatives told WVLT News Wednesday. BNA bought the building for $6 million with plans to open a boutique hotel.

“The Andrew Johnson Building has a lot of history in this community, and BNA will now carry on that legacy for a whole new generation,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “Transferring this unique property to the private sector will help boost our local economy, produce hotel/motel, mixed-drink, and local option sales taxes, and provide a number of jobs.”

The hotel, which will be called Hotel AMERICANA, will focus on the building’s early roots in the music scene. It will have 143 rooms, food venues and even a parlor room featuring billiards, board games and seating.

The building originally opened in 1929 and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.

