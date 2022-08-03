Knox County closes sale of historic Andrew Johnson Building

The building originally opened in 1929 and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.
The Andrew Johnson building will be a hotel once again after serving as office space for the...
The Andrew Johnson building will be a hotel once again after serving as office space for the last several years. The building has been in downtown Knoxville for nearly 100 years and its history is just as extensive. It all starts with the Smoky Mountains.(BNA Associates)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The historic Andrew Johnson Building officially has a new owner, Knox County representatives told WVLT News Wednesday. BNA bought the building for $6 million with plans to open a boutique hotel.

“The Andrew Johnson Building has a lot of history in this community, and BNA will now carry on that legacy for a whole new generation,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “Transferring this unique property to the private sector will help boost our local economy, produce hotel/motel, mixed-drink, and local option sales taxes, and provide a number of jobs.”

The hotel, which will be called Hotel AMERICANA, will focus on the building’s early roots in the music scene. It will have 143 rooms, food venues and even a parlor room featuring billiards, board games and seating.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

