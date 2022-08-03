Knoxville Fire Department responds to West Knoxville crash

The crash happened on I-40 West near Pellisippi Parkway and ended in a vehicle fire.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a crash in West Knoxville Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on I-40 West near Pellisippi Parkway and ended in a vehicle fire. Knoxville Police Department officials said emergency responders also went to the scene of the crash.

Knoxville Fire Department responds to West Knoxville crash(TDOT)

At this time, there is no information on how long drivers can expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story.

