Knoxville food hall Marble City Market now locally owned

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Marble City Market food hall is now locally owned after “culinary duo” Ashley and Paul Moody purchased the space this week.

The hall, located at 333 W. Depot Ave. in downtown Knoxville, already played host to the couple’s restaurant Smash City Burgers. The couple opened the burger joint in 2020 and said they plan to add another space - Valley Fresh Kitchen - soon.

Paul Moody began his work in the food industry at Blackberry Farm, where he worked as a dishwasher. He eventually worked his way up to the first cook and even worked in New York.

“As current food hall operators, we are passionate about seeing growth and the positive future of Marble City Market,” the couple said. “We believe our team’s wealth of experience and local roots will contribute to its success.”

Marble City Market is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

