KPD: Suspect fires gunshots, backs SUV into front of North Knoxville business

A suspect is accused of crashing into and firing shots into a North Knoxville business.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded after a suspect reportedly backed an SUV into the front of a North Knoxville business, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.

According to a report, an officer responded to Urban Power, located on Whittle Springs Road, around 5:45 a.m. when he saw an SUV backed into the front door of the business. As the officer approached, the SUV reportedly fled the scene. The officer did not pursue out of concern for the safety of nearby residences, Erland said.

The suspect also allegedly fired gunshots into the front of the business.

Erland was not able to provide more details, but did say that the KPD was unable to contact the business owner.

