Armed felon pointed gun at deputy, Blount Co. sheriff says

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An armed felon accused of pointing a gun at a Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken into custody after a helicopter search on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said a Blount County deputy walked up to Quinn Gabriel Rayder, 18 of Knoxville, at the Hamilton Crossing Shopping Center in Alcoa on Tuesday evening. When Rayder saw the deputy, authorities said he pointed his gun at them and then ran away.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Airwatch searched for Rayder from the air, and many law enforcement officers were at the shopping center. BCSO officials advised people to stay away from the area. Law enforcement captured him within a few hours.

In addition to the warrant out for his arrest for violation of probation for delivery of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Rayder is now charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and evading arrest.

**UPDATE** - Suspect in custody! SHERIFF’S OFFICE NEEDS ASSISTANCE IN LOCATING ARMED FELON MARYVILLE, TENNESSEE -... Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

