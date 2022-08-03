More rain chances every day in the upcoming week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the hottest day in quite some time, a few storms will move south to north into the valley Wednesday evening and overnight into early Thursday.

We are still toasty Thursday and Friday, with a better chance of rain lining the Tennessee river Valley. Next week we get a lot more clouds and that means a brief dip in summery temperatures.

Yes, there is still a chance of rain in parts of our area every single day. The chance climbs by next Wednesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

With all that humidity and very high temps, it feels like 100 degrees in places Wednesday afternoon and evening.

While the winds are light at the ground, there’s just enough of a steering wind a few miles up to draw some rain in late Wednesday. These will start at the tip tops of the Smoky Mountains highest peaks, moving north slowly into the foothills and in the eastern part of the Tennessee River Valley.

Most of these are wrapped up by dusk. A second round of storms tries to clear the Blue Ridge, moving north into the Valley shortly after midnight. Overall, this is a larger ‘slug’ of moisture compared to the afternoon round.

We quickly go from patches of fog to sunshine Thursday. Yet again, we’re in the upper 80s to lower 90s. With a slightly stronger SSW wind, we should crack 91 degrees in the Valley. A few more storms are rumbling on the Cumberland Plateau Thursday afternoon, so we have a slightly higher chance of rain. The same is true on Friday, with a 40% overall coverage of summer thunderstorms.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday should be just a little quieter, but just as hot. We are shooting for 90 degrees around Knoxville. There’s a 20% chance of afternoon rain. Sunday brings some more rain by the early afternoon.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.