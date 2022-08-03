Report: Crossville city manager suspended after Village Inn incident

Crossville’s city manager was suspended pending an investigation into the closing of a low-income housing complex.
Greg Wood
Greg Wood(Crossville City)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended Tuesday night, according to WVLT newspaper partner The Crossville Chronicle. Wood was suspended following a brief closure of the Village Inn, a low-income housing complex, the report said.

Authorities closed the complex late last month, but it reopened less than a day later due to a procedural error on the city’s part. The owner of the property, Dr. Robert “Buck” Wood, told the Chronicle that the closing felt like a coordinated move.

“I still don’t know what happened or why it happened,” Robert Wood said.

The Village Inn sits next to city hall on Crossville’s Main Street. In a release, city officials said the complex was uninhabitable, citing poor living conditions.

According to the Chronicle, City Attorney Will Ridley told the Crossville City Council that he learned about the move from social media, not from anyone with the city.

“That was after it had already occurred,” Ridley told the Chronicle. He then recommended, with the blessing of Crossville Mayor James Mayberry, to the council that they suspend Greg Wood since he closed the motel without seeking legal advice in the matter. The suspension is set for three weeks or until an independent investigation is completed, the Chronicle reports.

“Due to the lack of foresight to realize these things should have been taken through proper due process in a court system before they occurred, and due to the fact these things had been relayed to the actors involved on four previous occasions,” Ridley said.

Robinson, Smith and Wells, a firm out of Chattanooga, will conduct the independent investigation, according to the Chronicle.

“We just find out what happened and report to the council regarding our findings. The council can use those findings however the council sees fit,” Attorney Keith Grant said.

The council reportedly named City Clerk Valarie Hale as interim city manager.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
Bear being pet in Gatlinburg
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
Two Scott County deputies are suspended after a video captured what the sheriff calls...
Scott County deputies suspended following ‘unprofessional’ video
Tennessee grocery tax suspension begins Monday
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

Keesha Tipton
Sullivan County 22-year-old found safe
The crash happened on I-40 West near Pellisippi Parkway and ended in a vehicle fire.
Emergency crews respond to fatal West Knoxville crash
Fullservice bbq
Full Service Barbeque closing for business
SafeTN
State releases app aimed at keeping kids safe for back to school