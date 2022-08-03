Report: Crossville city manager suspended after Village Inn incident

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended Tuesday night, according to WVLT newspaper partner The Crossville Chronicle. Wood was suspended following a brief closure of the Village Inn, a low-income housing complex, the report said.

Authorities closed the complex late last month, but it reopened less than a day later due to a procedural error on the city’s part. The owner of the property, Dr. Robert “Buck” Wood, told the Chronicle that the closing felt like a coordinated move.

“I still don’t know what happened or why it happened,” Robert Wood said.

The Village Inn sits next to city hall on Crossville’s Main Street. In a release, city officials said the complex was uninhabitable, citing poor living conditions.

According to the Chronicle, City Attorney Will Ridley told the Crossville City Council that he learned about the move from social media, not from anyone with the city.

“That was after it had already occurred,” Ridley told the Chronicle. He then recommended, with the blessing of Crossville Mayor James Mayberry, to the council that they suspend Greg Wood since he closed the motel without seeking legal advice in the matter. The suspension is set for three weeks or until an independent investigation is completed, the Chronicle reports.

“Due to the lack of foresight to realize these things should have been taken through proper due process in a court system before they occurred, and due to the fact these things had been relayed to the actors involved on four previous occasions,” Ridley said.

Robinson, Smith and Wells, a firm out of Chattanooga, will conduct the independent investigation, according to the Chronicle.

“We just find out what happened and report to the council regarding our findings. The council can use those findings however the council sees fit,” Attorney Keith Grant said.

The council reportedly named City Clerk Valarie Hale as interim city manager.

